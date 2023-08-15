Custodian Investment Empowers 125 Youths





Custodian Investment Plc has demonstrated its dedication to corporate social responsibility by mentoring approximately 125 youths at its 2023 Mentorship Conference.

Since its inception in 2018, the company’s mentorship programme has successfully guided and inspired over 1,000 young individuals from across the country, aiming to bridge the knowledge gap that exists among the youths of Nigeria.

The founder and group managing director of Custodian Investment, Mr. Wole Oshin said, while Nigeria is rich with talented young individuals, many lack proper guidance and direction in their pursuits.

He stressed the importance of offering mentorship from accomplished entrepreneurs, professionals, and individuals who have achieved remarkable feats, aiming to ignite the same passion within the mentees.

He remarked that the social media space is good but incidentally, some people used it wrongly because of their exposure to negative influences in that space.

While expressing the company’s…





Source: Leadership Newspaper