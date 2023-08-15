Emelianenko Calls Out Mike Tyson For Boxing Fight





Fedor Emelianenko’s legendary MMA career may be over, but he’s not ready to give up combat sports just yet as he is now eyeing Mike Tyson for the next bout.

Emelianenko called out Mike Tyson for a potential boxing match during an interview on the MMA Hour.

“We watched the fight on TV of Roy Jones Jr. vs. Mike Tyson. Mike Tyson would be an interesting fight,” Emelianenko said.

“He has a big name, he’s a legend. … It would be interesting because you can see a lot of his videos on YouTube and all over the place, he’s still in good shape. He still works pads, he still has that same power,” he added.

Mike Tyson returned to the ring in November 2020 for an exhibition against Jones Jr., drawing a jaw-dropping 1.6 million pay-per-view buys. Interest in the fight sparked rumors Tyson could head back into the ring for future exhibitions—most notably against Evander Holyfield—but nothing has come to fruition.

The bout marked the first time in 15 years that Mike Tyson entered a boxing…





Source: Leadership Newspaper