EPL: Chelsea Complete Signing Of Caicedo From Brighton For £100m





Chelsea have completed the signing of Brighton midfielder, Moises Caicedo, for a £100m fee that could rise to a British club record of £115m.

Liverpool agreed a £111m deal for the 21-year-old Ecuador player on Friday.

But Caicedo’s preference was Chelsea and they finally succeeded with a bid on Sunday evening after having a succession of offers rejected.

“I didn’t have to think twice when Chelsea called me, I just knew I wanted to sign for the club,” Caicedo said.

“It’s a dream come true to be here and I can’t wait to get started with the team.”

Caicedo, who joined Brighton for £4m in February 2021, has agreed an eight-year contract at Stamford Bridge and the Blues have an option of a further year.

The additional £15m in payments is based mostly on appearances and Brighton expect to receive the entire £115m within a short period of time.

The Seagulls have also negotiated a significant sell-on clause for the midfielder.

If Chelsea pay the full £115m fee it…





Source: Leadership Newspaper