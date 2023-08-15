JUST-IN: Atiku Visits Kwankwaso In Abuja Home





Former Vice President of Nigeria and presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 elections, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, and presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Engr. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, have met in Abuja this Tuesday evening.

The purpose or agenda of the meeting, which took place at Kwankwaso’s Abuja residence, was unknown at the time of this report.

LEADERSHIP reports that Atiku and Kwankwaso are known political rivals, a development that suggests the meeting might be convened to close ranks and have a formidable opposition against the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) government led by President Bola Tinubu.

At the February 25 presidential election won by Tinubu, an outcome which is currently being disputed by Atiku and another opposition candidate, Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) before the Presidential Election Petitions Court (PEPC), Kwankwaso took the distant fourth position after Atiku and Obi, who…





Source: Leadership Newspaper