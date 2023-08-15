JUST-IN: Federal Gov’t Files Fresh Charges Against Emefiele





The Federal Government has filed fresh charges against the suspended Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, at a High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FTC) Abuja.

Consequently, the Federal Government has withdrawn the ‘illegal possession of firearms’ charge it filed against Emefiele at the Federal High Court sitting in Ikoyi, Lagos.

Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Mohammed Bakodo Abubakar, while making the oral application, told Justice Nicholas Oweibo that the application for withdrawal of the charge followed the result of further investigations.

But, defence counsel, Joseph Daudu (SAN), opposed the application, arguing that because the government was in disobedience of the court’s order granting Emefiele bail, its application should not be taken.

The Judge had on July 25 admitted Emefiele to a N20million bail on a two-count charge of illegal possession of firearms and ammunition and…





Source: Leadership Newspaper