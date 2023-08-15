Niger:Get Ready For War, Army Chief Tells Troops





Nigeria’s Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt-Gen Taoreed Abiodun Lagbaja, yesterday told troops of the country’s armed forces to disregard rumours being peddled around that the military has been given marching orders to invade Niger Republic.

He however enjoined them to be combat ready at all times, stressing that the Nigerian Army is ready to defend Nigeria’s territorial integrity if the need arises

Lagbaja who was addressing troops of the 8 Division, Sokoto , advised that any information that does not emanate from Defence Headquarters is false and should be disregarded.

The army chief who spoke when he commissioned the newly built 8 Division assured the people of Sokoto State that the Nigerian Army will remain resolute in dealing with prevailing security threats across the country.

He said the Nigerian Army is committed to implementing President Bola Tinubu’s marching orders to decisively deal with all security challenges facing the country.

Lagbaja further disclosed that the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper