Nigeria To Earn More Revenue As NNPCL’s Oil Production Rises By 350,000bpd





Hope of more revenue for Nigeria has been rekindled as the country’s crude oil production is expected to rise by at least 350,000 barrels per day.

The development follows the decision of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) to resume operations at the Forcados Terminal.

The implication of this is that the NNPC was getting very close to the August target of 1.8 million barrel per day oil projection target.

This is coming after a month of outage at the Trans Niger Pipelines System due to repairs at the Aleto section and loading systems leak at the Forcados export terminal.

Both terminals are operated by Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC).

Exports from Forcados which was scheduled to ship about 225,000 barrels per day (bpd) in July were halted on the evening of July 12, 2023 due to observed leaks on a single buoy mooring where oil was being loaded onto a vessel.

A single buoy mooring is essentially a floating loading facility, allowing huge tankers to dock…





Source: Leadership Newspaper