Police Halt Traditional Worshippers Festival In Kwara





Kwara State Police command yesterday advised the leadership of traditional worshipers in the state not to carry out their planned festival in Ilorin, the state capital.

The command said the intelligence available to it does not favour the kind of celebrations being planned by one of the religious sects in the state.

The police spokesman in the state, Okasanmi Ajayi stated this in a statement, saying that the tradition worshippers have been advised to relocate their celebration to another state pending a favourable security situation in the state.

Consequently, Ajayi disclosed that the command has emplaced new security plans across the length and breadth of the state to ensure the security of lives and property.

“One of the strategies to put crime and criminality at bay in the state is ‘Harmony Security Week. This operation will include aggressive stop and search, motorized, and foot patrols on a 24-hour basis, ” he disclosed.

Source: Leadership Newspaper