Super Falcons Star Kanu Launches New Foundation





Super Falcons forward Uchenna Kanu has launched a new foundation and website as her new personal project.

The foundation is basically to give the girl child the platform to maximize her potential and sponsor the ladies on scholarships to the United States of America.

She will also put out content from her experience at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

The Super Falcons were knocked out of the tournament by England 4-2 on penalties on August 7.

Kanu revealed the details on a post and accompanying video on her Instagram handle.

“Growing up my opportunities were limited because of the environment I was born into. Societal norms and other cultural factors made it almost impossible to not give up on my dreams. Many believed that a girl should not kick a football.

“LONG STORY SHORT I didn’t give up regardless of the heat and pressure from people around me. I kept…





Source: Leadership Newspaper