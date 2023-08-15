UNICAL Law Students Protest Alleged Sexual Harrasment, Others





The University of Calabar (UNICAL) law students, on Monday, besieged the office of the institution’s Vice Chancellor, Prof. Florence Obi, to protest against alleged sexual harassment, extortion, and absenteeism by lecturers.

The students particularly accused the Dean of Faculty of Law, Prof. Cyril Ndifon, of sexually harassing female students.

The students, who participated in the protest, were seen neatly dressed in black and white attire carrying placards as they urged the university authorities to rise up to the occasion and address their concerns.

The placards had various inscriptions like “Ndifon Must Go”, “We Are Tired of Buying Law Journals”, “We Are Tired of Lecturers Not Attending Classes”, and “We Are Sexually Harassed”.

Responding, the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Obi, assured the students of the University authorities’ willingness to get their concerns addressed even as she called for calm.

She said the university was ready to give a listening ear…





Source: Leadership Newspaper