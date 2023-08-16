BREAKING: Tinubu Assigns Wike, Umahi, Keyamo, Badaru To FCT, Works, Aviation, Defence As Ministers





President Bola Tinubu has appointed immediate-past governors of Rivers and Ebonyi States, Nyesom Wike and Dave Umahi, as Ministers of FCT and Minister of Works, respectively.

The President has also appointed a former Jigawa state governor, Abubakar Badaru as Minister of Defence, and Hannatu Musawa as Minister of Arts, Culture and Creative Industry.

Others include Lateef Fagbemi, SAN as Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, while former Osun State Governor, Gboyega Oyetola, will serve as Minister of Transportation.

Meanwhile, the portfolio of Minister of Environment and Ecological Management was reserved for Kaduna State, which has no nominee so far.

See full list and Ministers and their Portfolios below:

Minister of Art, Culture and the Creative Economy – Hannatu Musawa

Minister of Defence – Muhammad Badaru

Minister of State Defence – Bello Matawalle

Minister of State Education – Yusuf T. Sunumu

Minister of Housing and Urban Development – Ahmed…





Source: Leadership Newspaper