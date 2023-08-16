Briton, 4 Others Die As Seplat Drilling Rig Collapses In Delta





A ‘Majestic’ oil drilling rig recently acquired by Seplat Energy Limited and being installed at the Ovhor oilfield in a riverine community of Sapele local government area of Delta State, have collapsed, killing five oil workers including a Briton.

The Majestic Rig said to be operated by SEPLAT/NNPCL joint venture had collapsed with 96 crew members on board in the early hours of Tuesday.

It was gathered that some other crew members on board of the rig at the time of the incident were still missing as at Wednesday.

The oil company was said to have immediately activated rescue operations when the unfortunate incident occurred.

Sources within the company, who confirmed the incident, revealed that at least five lifeless bodies had been recovered from the scene of the incident by Seplat’s rescue team.

The sources, who declined disclosing the identities of the victims, said among the bodies of the deceased recovered so far was that of a British expatriate, who was among the crew…





Source: Leadership Newspaper