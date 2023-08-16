Corruption: Abbas, Stakeholders Laud JAMB Registrar, Seek Reforms





Stakeholders have lauded the registrar of the Joint Administration and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Professor Ishaq Oloyede for his contribution to the anti-corruption fight in the country.

Speaking at the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), Policy dialogue on corruption, social norms and behaviour change in Nigeria yesterday in Abuja, the guest speaker, Professor Toyin Falola singled Oloyede for commendation, noting that the registrar has distinguished himself as a public officer and deserves to be celebrated.

While speaking on corruption, the emir of Keffi, Dr Shehu Yamusa said he was not surprised that the JAMB registrar was being commended and given standing ovation, noting that Oloyede is worthy of emulation having stand out as one of the most trustworthy public servants in the country.

Meanwhile, the chairman of the ICPC, Bolaji Owasanoye said: “The timing of this Policy Dialogue on Corruption, Social Norms and Behaviour Change in…





Source: Leadership Newspaper