Eldee Reveals Why He Quit Music, Relocated Abroad





Veteran Nigerian hip-hop artiste, Sikirullahi Olanrewaju Dabiri, aka Eldee The Don, has opened up on why he quit music and relocated abroad.

The former member of the now disbanded Trybesmen, said he left the country because he needed to “clear” his head after he got “scammed” by an advisory firm that collected money from some investors and lied to them that they were investing the money in his music.

The rapper disclosed this while appearing on the latest episode of the King of Talks podcast, hosted by comedian, Teju Babyface.

He said, “What happened was that, Shayman introduced me to a gentleman called Tonye Akindele, who at a time had a capital advisory firm. What they do is to look for business to invest in. They have people who fund those portfolios.

“So they approached me for a partnership. And I accepted. But unknown to me, what was happening was him [Tonye Akindele] and his partner had the people who were funding the record label but the label was not getting…





Source: Leadership Newspaper