EPL: ‘Chelsea Have Ruined Football Transfer Market’, Says Singer Adekunle Gold





Nigerian singer, Adekunle Kosoko, a.k.a Adekunle Gold, has bemoaned the outrageous amounts English Premier League side Chelsea were lavishing in buying players in this transfer window.

LEADERSHIP reports that the Blues had spent €323 million on transfers so far during the 2023 summer window.

Their latest purchase, Moises Caicedo, arrived from Brighton on a British-record transfer fee of €116m (£100m), which is likely to reach €133m (£115m) via achievable add-ons.

Reacting via his Twitter handle on Tuesday, Adekunle Gold, a fan of rival Premier League side, Manchester United, said Chelsea were ruining the sport with their extravagant spending.

He wrote, “Man! Chelsea ruined the market this season! Where una see money?”





Source: Leadership Newspaper