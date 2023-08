Former First Lady, Mrs Patience Jonathan, has paid a courtesy visit to the First Lady, Mrs Remi Tinubu, at the State House, Abuja, on Wednesday.

The former First Lady described the visit as a solidarity to assure Mrs Tinubu of her support.

She also assured Nigerian women that First Lady Remi Tinubu will carry all women along and ensure a time of ‘Renewed Hope’.





Source: Leadership Newspaper