Forum Urges Probe Of Abandoned Health Centre Projects





A non-governmental organisation (NGO), United Nigerian Youth Forum (UNYF), has urged the Department of State Services (DSS), the police, other security agencies as well as the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to probe the contractor handling the construction of health centres across the country.

The forum accused the contractor, Mathan Nigeria Limited, of abandoning the N57 billion contract, which the forum said had led to the death of many Nigerians.

It said the contractor failed to build and equip the comprehensive health centres across the nation’s 774 local government areas (LGAs) as contained in the contract.

The group said after the contractor collected an initial sum of N37 billion, it had failed to execute 70 percent of the job.

Addressing a press conference in Kaduna, UNYF publicity secretary, Ali Muhammad who read the text of the address said the contractor even went to court and secured a variation of N20 billion on the project.

Muhammed alleged that the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper