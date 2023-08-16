Gov Zulum Distributes Palliatives To 2,000 Households





Borno State Governor, Babagana Umara Zulum, has distributed food and other palliatives to 2,000 residents of Feezan ward in Maiduguri Metropolitan Council (MMC).

The distribution which took place on Wednesday at the Mohammed Goni College of Legal and Islamic Studies is part of ongoing efforts to reduce hardship caused by rising cost of living as a result of the withdrawal of fuel subsidy by the Federal Government.

Zulum in July launched the distribution of palliatives which targeted over 300,000 households with about six persons per household to reach 1.8 million persons in need.

Under the programme, each eligible resident in Feezan received a palliative voucher that entitled them to get food items in order to reduce the hardship due to the rising prices of commodities.

At the latest distribution in Feezan, the 2,000 households comprising 1,000 heads of male households and 1,000 heads of female households each received one bag of rice and a bag of beans.

Source: Leadership Newspaper