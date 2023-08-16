Murtala Mohammed’s Family Seeks Victims’ Rights Law





In remembrance of their son and brother, Zackari Muhammed, the family of the late former Nigerian head of state, General Murtala Muhammed, has expressed profound discontent with the prosecution of murder trials in Nigeria.

Twenty-seven-year-old Zackari Muhammed, a finance graduate of the University of Canterbury in Kent, met a tragic end in Abuja on August 13, 1993. He was fatally shot.

Dr. Aisha Muhammed-Oyebode made the family’s position known at the 30th anniversary of Zakari Muhammed’s untimely death, held in Lagos at the weekend.

Mohammed-Oyebode lamented that “Precisely three decades ago, the life of our cherished brother was cut short. Even though the perpetrators were positively identified, all efforts to prosecute the case failed during the preliminary investigation and arraignment phase.”

Recalling the distressing circumstances surrounding Zackari’s tragic demise, Muhammed-Oyebode criticised the case’s management, stating that, “the entire procedure was shrouded in…





Source: Leadership Newspaper