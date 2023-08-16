Niger Crash: Don’t Aid Terrorists’ Propaganda, Dampen Troops’ Morale, NAF Begs Nigerians





The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has called on Nigerians aiding and abetting the terrorists’ propaganda, deliberately or inadvertently, by spreading the videos of the purported crash site of a NAF helicopter with gory pictures of dead military personnel, to think about consequences of their actions on troops’ morale and Nigeria’s national security.

The NAF Director of Public Relations and Information (DOPRI), Air Cdre Edward Gabkwet, stated this while reacting to a video circulating on social media platforms purportedly depicting the wreckage of the crashed MI-171 helicopter with bodies of victims at Chukuba Village in Shiroro local government area of Niger State.

LEADERSHIP reports that the NAF helicopter had crashed on Monday during casualty evacuation mission.

The NAF spokesperson said it was not in the character of the Air Force to respond to terrorists’ propaganda, but for concerns expressed by well-meaning Nigerians on the need to address the propaganda becomes imperative.

He…





Source: Leadership Newspaper