Student Loan: Reps Push For 3% Of Federal Govt Revenue





House of Representatives has proposed that the funding of the Students Loan Scheme from the federal government revenue be increased from one percent to three percent.

The Students Loan (Access to Higher Education) Act, 2023 provides that the scheme be funded from amongst others by 1 % of all taxes, levies and duties accruing to the government of the federation.

But the House Ad-hoc Committee on Students Loans and Access to Higher Education at a resumed hearing yesterday said the provision would be grossly inadequate to provide loans to eligible Nigerian students.

The chairman of the Ad-hoc Committee, Hon Terseer Ugbor, addressing the Federal Ministry of Education and the Implementation Committee said lawmakers were ready to provide genuine intervention for the speedy take-off of the scheme.

Ugbor expressed displeasure with the slow implementation of the Students Loan Programme which would have also cushioned the effects of fuel subsidy removal and asked the implementers to ensure…





Source: Leadership Newspaper