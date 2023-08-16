Tajudeen Abbas Foundation Assists Less-privileged





Wife of the speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, Hajiya Fatima Tajudeen Abbas, has provided humanitarian assistance to the less privileged in Kaduna State as part of her contributions to the uplifting of the downtrodden in the society.

The speaker’s wife through her Fatima Abass Tajudeen Foundation has embarked on a series of empowerment programmes targeted at the downtrodden in line with United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

At the four- day event which took place recently at the Emir of Zazzau’s Palace, Kaduna, Fatima averred that the objective of the Foundation is to provide adequate and quality healthcare services to all Nigerians. She added that the effort is also to render humanitarian services geared towards the eradication of poverty and illiteracy.

The foundation also wants to embark on job creation and skill acquisition schemes targeted at empowering the youths, women, widows, children, the homeless, orphans, internally displaced…





Source: Leadership Newspaper