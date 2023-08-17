Customs Suspends $3.2bn Modernisation Project Over Litigation





The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), on Wednesday, announced the suspension of the $3.2 billion modernisation project also known as e-Customs over lingering litigations.

LEADERSHIP reports that the administration of ex-President Muhammadu Buhari, had approved the implementation of the Customs modernization project to a concessionaire.

The concessionaire is Bergman Securities Consultant and suppliers limited as the project sponsor, Africa Finance Corporation UFC as lead financier while Huawei Technologies will be trained as lead technical service provider.

However, stakeholders have knocked the project, saying it’s to mortgage the future of the service and also inimical to national security.

But, speaking to newsmen at a press briefing at the Federal Operations Unit (FOU), Zone A, Ikeja, to announce the interception of 299 cartons of codeine syrup worth N100 million and interception of 7 trucks laden with foreign parboiled rice smuggled into the country from Benin Republic, the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper