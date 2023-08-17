Encouraging Scientific Ingenuity





The story of how some remarkable students of Federal Government Girls College, Sagamu, Ogun State built a humanoid robot that can move some distance, stretch its hand, shake hands and interact with people was astounding. However, it was not just another evidence of how brilliant the average Nigerian youth is but the bravery and doggedness of the young impressionable mind in a tough clime like Nigeria.

The name of the robot is Okikiola-Sagamu A.K.A Kiki-Saggy is interesting as it recognizes that talents exist also in such perceived rural setting. The robot is six feet in height, 60 kilograms in weight and has a maximum speed of 10 km/hour.

As shown in a demonstration shared on Twitter, Kiki Saggy boasts a half-human, half-robot design. It features a head, an arm, and two legs that facilitate movement. This ingenious creation can recognise faces, engage in handshakes, exchange pleasantries, dictate items, and more.

The robotics innovation project was recently presented to the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper