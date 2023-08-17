‘Japa’ Syndrome: Kwara Gov Approves Recruitment Of Medical Doctors, Others





Kwara State governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has given approval for the replacement of medical doctors, nurses, and other health personnel, who exited the state service in search of greener pastures abroad.

The executive secretary, Kwara State Hospital Management Board, Dr. AbdulRaheem Malik, disclosed this on Wednesday in Ilorin while featuring on the 38th edition of Media Parliament of the Kwara State Council of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ).

The parliament was themed “Managing Brain Drain and Other Health Sector’s Challenges: Kwara State Government Approach”.

Malik, a pharmacist, stated that the essence of the governor’s approval was to bridge the gap that might arise following the exodus of medical doctors and other related personnel in the nation’s health centres in pursuit of appreciable wages abroad.

He disclosed that the state government was recruiting medical staff to fill the existing vacancies and to ensure that more doctors were available to attend to…





Source: Leadership Newspaper