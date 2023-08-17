Job Racketeering: IPPIS Officials ‘Collect’ 10% From Agencies – Reps Panel





House of Representatives Ad-hoc Committee on Job Racketeering said there are allegations against officials of Integrated Personnel Payroll and Information System (IPPIS) that they were collecting 10 per cent from agencies for recruitment.

The chairman of the Committee, Hon. Yusuf Gagdi, there were also allegations that IPPIS officials go to agencies to ask for money before capturing people recruited by agencies.

Gagdi stated these at the Committee’s resumed hearing on Wednesday when the Director-General, Directorate for Technical Cooperation in Africa (DTCA), Rabiu Dagari who appeared before the lawmakers indicated that staff recruited since 2019 have not been captured in the system.

He said, “IPPIS, we have allegations against you that you are collecting 10 per cent from agencies for recruitment. Have you taken note of the fact that they wrote to you concerning the recruitment they did?

“They have a balance of resources as a result of retirement and other reasons. These…





Source: Leadership Newspaper