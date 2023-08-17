Katsina SEMA Distributes N50m Building Materials To Flood Victims





The Katsina State government commenced the distribution of bags of cement and roofing sheet (zincs) worth N50m to flood victims in the state.

The State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) launched the distribution in the state capital on Thursday to 611 victims across 7 local government areas of the state.

Speaking at the event, the SEMA Executive Director, Hajiya Binta Dangani, said the disbursement of the building materials was in fulfillment of the promise made by the State Governor, Umar Dikko Radda to assist flood victims, adding that the beneficiaries were carefully selected from the recent assessment the agency carried out on building structures destroyed in the flood disaster.

She said the Governor directed for the distribution of the items to the beneficiaries, saying less than 100 days in office, the Radda administration spent about N50m on relief materials to victims.

“We’ve given support of beds and facilities to some hospitals worth about N20m.

“We have gone to local…





Source: Leadership Newspaper