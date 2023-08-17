Lift Accident: IFMA Mourns Late Dr. Vwaere Daiso, Seeks Probe





The president of the International Facility Management Association (IFMA) Lagos State chapter, ESV Lekan Akinwumi, has commiserated with the family of Dr. Vwaere Daiso, the deceased victim of a lift accident that occurred at the House Officers Quarters of the General Hospital Odan, Lagos Island.

According to the IFMA president, the association wished the accident never happened, as it has claimed the life of a promising doctor.

‘‘Dr. Vwaere Daiso was committed and dedicated to saving the lives of others at this point in time when medical professionals are fleeing the country in droves. On behalf of the association, we offer our deepest condolences to the family of the deceased, even as our thoughts and prayers are with them during this trying time.

“It is quite sad and unfortunate that the accident happened at a time when Facility Management is taking its rightful place in the scheme of things in Nigeria, and there is a total overhaul of how facilities are managed in the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper