NDLEA Appoints Naira Marley Advocate Of War Against Drug Abuse





The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has appointed controversial Nigerian singer, Azeez Fashola, a.k.a Naira Marley, as Advocate of the War Against Drug Abuse (WADA).

NDLEA made this known during a visit by the singer to the headquarters of the anti-narcotics agency in Abuja on Thursday.

The agency shared photos of the singer with its chairman/chief executive officer, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (retd), on its official X platform (formerly known as Twitter)

Naira Marley visited the agency’s headquarters along with members of his team; Sam Larry, Dami Marshal and Chuddy Naira, who also posed with the agency’s director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi.

LEADERSHIP reports that the NDLEA had recently disclosed that out of the 280 million drug users worldwide, Nigeria alone accounts for about 15 million who were between ages of 15 to 64 years.





Source: Leadership Newspaper