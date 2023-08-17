Niger: Northern Groups Deplore Threats To Prosecute Bazoum





The Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) has expressed concern over the threats by the country’s military leaders to file treason charges against ousted President Mohamed Bazoum or kill him.

Reacting to the announcement by Niger’s military-appointed prime minister, CNG in a statement issued by its spokesperson, Abdul-Azeez Suleiman, said it was “ill-timed, ill-advised and condemnable, as well as a provocation and contradiction of the junta’s reported willingness to find a peaceful solution to the current crisis.”

Similarly, the CNG warned against any form of international escalation of the conflict and urged the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to continue to play its big brotherly role in the region by insisting on the exploration of all available diplomatic windows for peace, and impressed the imperative of the Niger military allowing all options for negotiations open, without the need for unnecessary threats and grandstanding that in the present…





Source: Leadership Newspaper