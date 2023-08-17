Nigeria Has Solutions To Challenges, But Can’t Implement Them – Sultan





The Sultan of Sokoto and chairman, Northern Traditional Rulers Council (NTRC) Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III has said Nigeria is bereft of the solutions to the challenges facing the country but poor in implementing them.

The eminent monarch said the problem of Nigeria is not lack of ideas or solutions to its challenges, but implementation of the identified solutions.

He spoke yesterday in Kaduna during the strategic meeting of Northern Traditional Rulers Council and National Primary Healthcare Development Agency (NPHCDA) on how to reach inaccessible communities in the North West region with vaccines

The Sultan said a healthy nation is a progressive nation and as such, no nation can develop when its citizens are not healthy. He however promised that the traditional institution will continue to support the immunisation of children against vaccine preventable diseases.

At the event, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said inaccessibility of communities troubled by security…





Source: Leadership Newspaper