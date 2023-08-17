Wike’s Visit: More Parties To Merge With APC – Ganduje





National chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, hinted that some political parties will soon merge with the governing party.

The former Kano State governor was reacting to the visit by the former governor of Rivers State and minister of the Federal capital Territory (FCT), Nyesome Wike, and some Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftains from Rivers State to his residence on Tuesday.

Addressing journalists alongside immediate past Plateau State governor and minister, Simon Lalong, at his office in Abuja, Ganduje notes that Wike’s visit was the beginning of better things to happen to the party’s membership drive under his leadership.

This, he said, is in line with his inaugural acceptance speech on August 3rd of ensuring an increase in the party’s membership.

On whether Wike’s visit is a sign of his defection to the governing party, Ganudje said the issue of former Rivers governor’s defection did not come up during the visit to his…





Source: Leadership Newspaper