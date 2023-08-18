Abia Police Arrest Bishop Over Death Of Female Evangelist In Hotel





The Abia State Police Command has confirmed the arrest of the general overseer of Agape Evangelical Ministeries, Aba, Bishop Timothy Otu, over the death of a female Evangelist of the church in an hotel room.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Maureen Chinaka, stated this on Thursday in a statement made available to journalists in Umuahia, the State capital.

The statement explained that Otu was said to have lodged into the hotel at about 9.30pm on August 12, 2023, with the deceased, Happiness Echieze, who was said to be married with five children.

At about 11pm, it was gathered that Otu, who was arrested while delivering a sermon in the church the next day, informed the receptionist that he was going out to buy food but never returned.

It was further gathered that on becoming suspicious of the movement of the Bishop based on the time, the hotel manager decided to look into the room.

According to the statement, “He went into the room and found the naked body of the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper