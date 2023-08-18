Insecurity: Zamfara, Niger Govs Meet NSA Ribadu In Abuja





Governors of Zamfara and Niger States, on Thursday, visited the National Security Adviser (NSA), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, in Abuja, to discuss the security situation in their respective States.

Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara, alongside his counterpart from Niger State, Mohammed Umar Bago, in their collective effort to find a lasting solution to the lingering banditry in their States, met with the NSA.

A statement by the Spokesperson to the Zamfara State Governor, Sulaiman Bala Idris, noted that the governors had a closed-door meeting with the National Security Adviser in his office.

He added that Governor Lawal was seriously concerned by the insecurity in his, the reason why he has been looking for possible ways to bring an end to the challenge.

He said: “Governor Dauda Lawal and Governor Mohammed Umar Bago visited Mallam Nuhu Ribadu in their effort to improve synergy between the two States and the office of the National Security Adviser.

“Restoring peace in Zamfara has…





Source: Leadership Newspaper