JUST-IN: Tobi Amusan Cleared Of Doping Allegations, To Compete In Budapest





World Athletics (WA) has cleared Nigerian super star athlete, Tobi Amusan, to compete at the 2023 World Athletics Championship in Budapest, Hungary, after she was found not guilty of doping offenses.

The 2023 World Athletics Championships will be held from August 19 to 27, 2023.

In a message posted on X platform (formerly Twitter), the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) of WA said the reigning 100m hurdle world champion and record holder Amusan did not commit an anti-doping rule violation.

“A panel of the Disciplinary Tribunal, by majority decision, has today found that Tobi Amusan has not committed an Anti-Doping Rule Violation (ADRV) of three Whereabouts Failures within a 12-month period.

“AIU Head Brett Clothier has indicated the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) is disappointed by this decision and will review the reasoning in detail before deciding whether to exercise its right of appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) within the applicable deadline. The…





Source: Leadership Newspaper