Ahead Of Inauguration: Tinubu Makes Changes, Reassigns Oyetola, Tunji-Ojo, Momoh, Others





President Bola Tinubu has effected some changes in the composition of his cabinet with the redeployment of Engr. Abubakar Momoh from the Federal Ministry of Youth to the Federal Ministry of Niger Delta Development.

In a statement by presidential spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, the Federal Ministry of Youth is to be re-assigned to a minister-designate soon.

He said the ministers-designate allocated to the Federal Ministries of Transportation, Interior, and Marine & Blue Economy had been reshuffled as follows: Adegboyega Oyetola is redeployed as minister of transportation to that Marine & Blue Economy; Hon. Bunmi Tunji-Ojo is redeployed as minister marine and blue economy to that of Interior, while Hon. Sa’idu Alkali is redeployed from Interior to Transportation.

Furthermore, both the ministers of state in the oil & gas sector are domiciled in the Federal Ministry of Petroleum Resources with the following designations: Senator Heineken Lokpobiri is the Minister of State (Oil), Petroleum…





Source: Leadership Newspaper