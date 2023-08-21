Guber Poll: CSO Raises Alarm, Seeks Transfer Of Imo REC





A civil society organisation (CSO) known as International Society for Civil Liberties and Rule of Law, has raised the alarm over the alleged plot to compromise the forthcoming Imo State Governorship election scheduled to hold on November 11, 2023.

The CSO, who petitioned the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, sought the immediate transfer of the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Sylvia Agu, and the electoral body’s 27 local government areas electoral officers from the State.

In a letter addressed to the INEC Chairman and signed by the organisation’s Board Chair, Emeka Umeagbalasi, and Head, Democracy Program, Chinwe Umeche Esquire, the CSO said this was due to the alleged indictable roles played by substantive and adhoc officers during the 2023 Presidential/National/State Assembly polls in Imo State.

Listing several reasons, they said their long stay in such electoral places of posting has also made them vulnerable to electoral…





Source: Leadership Newspaper