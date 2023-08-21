Sen Wamakko Spends N800m On Varsity Students Home, Abroad





As part of his philanthropic efforts to ensure the provision of quality education for indigent children in the state, former governor of Sokoto State and incumbent Senator Aliyu Wamakko, has added 17 undergraduate students on his scholarship roll, to study at the University of Lahore, Republic of Pakistan.

While, the first batch of 25 students who were sent to study undergraduate and post graduate programs in Pakistan have graduated with flying colors, the 17 students will undergo various Degree courses mostly Sciences, Information Technology and Engineering, among other related fields.

Cumulatively, Senator Wamakko who represents Sokoto North Senatorial District at the National Assembly has spent over N819 million Naira on the sponsorship of 600 children of the poor and less privileged to study within and outside the country from 2015 to 2023.

The duo of Almustspha Abubakar Alkali and Ahmed Baba Altine, Director of Administration of the Senatorial District liaison office and





