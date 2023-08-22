When Doctors And Nurses Become Serial Killers





One of the chilling stories from the United Kingdom last week was of the conviction, by a jury, of a 33-year old nurse, Lucy Letby, of wilfully murdering seven babies entrusted under her care and attempting to kill seven others while working at the Countess of Chester hospital between June 2015 and June 2016. Two of Lucy Letby’s victims were twin brothers, who were born prematurely. They were just days old when Letby tried to kill them in April 2016.

It was said that Letby tried to pass off the harm she wilfully did to babies under her care as no more than the worsening of each baby’s existing vulnerability. The truth however was that in her hands innocuous substances like air, milk, fluids and medications like insulin were weaponized. She was arrested twice by the police in connection with their investigation in 2018 and 2019 – before being finally arrested in November 2020. She was in her mid-20s when she committed those heinous crimes. One of the hand-written notes…





Source: Leadership Newspaper