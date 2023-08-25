Federal Govt Moves To Halt Excessive Sugar Consumption In Beverages





The federal government has taken steps to address excessive consumption of Sugar Sweetened Beverages (SSBs) by inaugurating an ad-hoc committee on SSB tax as part of efforts to halt the increasing rate of Non-Communicable Diseases (NCD) in the country.

SSB refers to any liquid that is sweetened with various forms of added sugar like corn syrup, fructose, glucose, honey, lactose, malt syrup and sucrose, including carbonated drinks, energy drinks and milk-based drinks, pre-sweetened teas and coffees and juice drinks.

The committee is saddled with the responsibility of addressing excessive consumption of SSB through actualising comprehensive coordinated and sustainable implementation strategies of the SSB tax regime.

The director/head, public health department, Federal Ministry of Health, Dr. Chukwuma Anyaike, in his opening address at the inaugural meeting of the ad-hoc committee organised by the NCDs division of the Federal Ministry of Health, yesterday in Abuja, said, “The terms…





Source: Leadership Newspaper