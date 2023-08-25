Tinubu Appoints Delaku-Thomas As New NELMCO MD/CEO





President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Mrs. Mojoyinoluwa Dekalu-Thomas as the new Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Nigeria Electricity Liability Management Company (NELMCO) for a term of four years.

According to a statement by presidential spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, on Friday, Mrs Dekalu-Thomas has served as the Acting MD/CEO of NELMCO since the tenure of pioneer MD/CEO, Mr. Adebayo Fagbemi, ended on May 8, 2023.

Furthermore, her previous interim role and new substantive appointment has created a vacancy at her previous position: Executive Director, Liability Management.

Accordingly, President Tinubu has approved the appointment of Mr. Dimla Joel Nchinney to serve in NELMCO as the substantive Executive Director, Liability Management.

By the directives of the President, the appointments take immediate effect.





Source: Leadership Newspaper