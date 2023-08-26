Avoid Seeking Wealth Through Fetish Means – Okwuosa





Lagos-based businessman and philanthropist, Eng Emeka Okwuosa, has advised Nigerian youths, especially those from the South-East geo-political zone, to avoid chasing wealth though fetish means as it is only God’s blessings that last.

He noted that seeking wealth through unquestionable means like internet fraud (yahoo yahoo) and fetish means would only bring sorrows in the long run.

“Nigerian youths should learn to compete with their counterparts across the world and quit chasing shadows and seeking fetish means to make wealth,” he said.

Okwuosa who is the chairman of Sir Emeka Okwuosa Foundation, spoke during the donation and dedication of a church edifice at Christ’s Church in Irefi-Oraifite, Ekwusigo local government area of Anambra State. He urged Nigerians to keep hope alive and rededicate their lives to God, trusting Him for the best in affairs of the nation.

Speaking to the congregation, Eng Okwuosa said, “Let us do whatever we are doing to the glory of God and…





Source: Leadership Newspaper