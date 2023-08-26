JUST-IN: Ex-Military Spokesman, General Onyeuko, Is Dead





A former military spokesperson, Major-General Bernard Onyeuko (rtd), has passed on.

A credible source told PRNigeria that he died on Saturday morning after complaining of cold and was rushed to a private hospital where he later died.

General Onyeuko, who retired from the Nigerian Army after the recent appointment of new Service Chiefs, was a former Director, Defence Media Operations.

Another close friend to the deceased told PRNigeria that the retired general was hale and hearty on Friday until he suddenly fell ill on Saturday morning and passed on.





Source: Leadership Newspaper