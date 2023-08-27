Cucurella On Manchester United Radar





Manchester United were weighing up moves for Chelsea’s Marc Cucurella and Tottenham defender, Sergio Reguilon, as they look for reinforcements at left-back.

With Luke Shaw set to be sidelined for at least two months, after picking up a muscular injury, Erik ten Hag is low on available left-backs. Diogo Dalot deputised in another calamitous United performance on Saturday, as Nottingham Forest were beaten 3-2 after holding a two-goal lead.

Reguilon has not played for Tottenham since April 2022 and spent a frustrating spell on loan at Atletico Madrid last season. United explored signing the Spaniard in 2020, but eventually opted against it.

Cucurella is also out of favour at his club, despite joining from Brighton in a deal worth a staggering £62million less than a year ago. Manager Mauricio Pochettino prefers Ben Chilwell at left wing-back.

Manchester Evening News reports that both Spaniards were of interest at United as the club was looking to sign a specialist left-back





Source: Leadership Newspaper