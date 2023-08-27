Opu-Nembe Crisis: Protesters Kick Against Gov Diri’s Visit





Scores of protesters, on Saturday, protested against the visit of Governor Douye Diri to Opu-Nembe community in Nembe local government area of Bayelsa State.

The community had been engulfed in crisis, prompting the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egebtokun, to deploy Police operatives to the community to restore normalcy.

The protesters, who had converged at the Bridge leading to the community had placards which inscriptions such as: “Development is What we need, we don’t need curfew”, “IGP, please we are comfortable with SWAT Team, Retain them here”, “Douye Diri, Please Leave Us Alone to enjoy our peace”, and “Douye Diri Leave Opu-Nembe Alone”.

Things, however, turned sour when the governor got to the town hall and met another set of aggrieved women with placards calling on him to hands off from the Opu-Nembe crisis.

The Bayelsa State govornor and the Service Commanders including the Commissioner of Police, Alausa Tolani, were left stunned as the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper