TYB-IGRCC Captain, Bello Bows Out In Style, Adag Takes Over





Major General A.M.Bello (retd) has bowed out as the captain of the TYB International Golf Resort and Country Club, after rendering compassionate service and tremendous achievements.

The handing over ceremony to the new captain, Major General S.S. Jiya, witnessed by the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja, who was represent by Major General M.E. Ndag, over 100 golfers participated in the kitty to mark the end of General Bello-led leadership of TYB-IGRCC.

A member of the club, Mrs Rose Abus Nyam, said General Bello in less than two year of his tenure as the captain of TYB-IGRCC, changed the fortune of the club from what it used to be to one of the best golf clubs in the country and beyond.

“No doubt Maj General A.M. Bello tenure would remain indelible as landmark achievements were accomplished.

"His leadership, dedication, and passion for the sport have truly made a positive impact on the club and its members. Under his…





