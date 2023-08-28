BBNaija All Stars: Doyin Emerges Head of House





Doyin has emerged as the Head of House for week 5 of Big Brother Naija season 8 ‘All Stars’ edition.

Doyin won after a tight contest that edged out her fellow housemate, Cross.

The Head of House game comprises a series of endurance and mental challenges that tested the housemates’ strength and endurance.

Doyin during the game begged Cross to allow her win.

Cross demanded she give him two BFF out of the four available, which she consented.

She, however, handed out 4 BFF badges to Cross, Neo, Kim and Mercy who as a result of the badges are permitted to share the luxurious HOH lounge with him.

Her victory also means that she secures for herself a place in the Big Brother House for the next week.





Source: Leadership Newspaper