EPL: Late Winning Goal By Rodri Fires Man City To Top Spot





Manchester City moved to the top of the English Premier League table with a 2-1 win over Sheffield United on Sunday after Rodri scored an 88th-minute winner to secure their third win of the season.

With the scores level at 1-1 and the clock winding down, the ball came to Phil Foden in the United box and although the English midfielder had no control over it, Rodri stepped in to power a half-volley into the top corner.

Champions City continued their perfect start as they moved on to nine points, two ahead of West Ham United, Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal.

Sheffield United are 17th in the standings without a point from three games so far.

City striker, Erling Haaland, missed a first-half penalty given for handball as his spot-kick hit the post.

But the Norwegian made amends just after the hour-mark when he opened the scoring with a close-range header from a cross by Jack Grealish.

Sheffield United equalised in the 85th minute when the hosts capitalised on a defensive error from…





Source: Leadership Newspaper