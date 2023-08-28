I Almost Committed Suicide – Iyanya





Nigerian singer, Iyanya Onoyom Mbuk, popularly known as Iyanya, has recounted how he almost committed suicide after he became bankrupt in 2020.

He said he lost his house and was staying in a hotel but couldn’t afford the hotel bills anymore at some point.

This was when he was taken to court by his former management, Temple Management Company, for allegedly “stealing” a car belonging to the company.

Iyanya narrated this while featuring as a guest in the latest episode of the Tea With Tay podcast hosted by actor, Temisan Emmanuel Ahwieh, aka Taymesan.

He said, “I was in court for a long time, I didn’t do shows. I couldn’t do anything. You know, when you stopped doing show, you now have to fall back on your savings. But when you are popping, that inflow [of money] is different, the way you spend is different from the way you spend whatever you saved. So, I felt it.

“I got to a point where I was like, mehn, I need to start touring. That was a crazy period for me. Guess…





Source: Leadership Newspaper