Nigerians Receive N1.9trn As Compensation On Insured Losses





Insurance policyholders in the country who suffered insured risks on their policies received a whopping N1.9 trillion as compensation from underwriting firms in the country, LEADERSHIP can now reveal.

The amount paid covered compensation on damaged assets and life insurance for lost lives in the last eight years, precisely, between 2014 and 2022 financial years.

The breakdown of data sourced by LEADERSHIP at the weekend, shows that the insurance industry paid N33 billion life claims and N65.5 billion as non-life claims, translating to a cumulative N99billion claims paid in 2014.

In 2015, policyholders got N111.1 million of which N45.1 billion was life Claims and N66 billion as non-life claims while in 2016, N67.2 million was paid on life claims and N78.6 billion paid on non-life claims, making a cumulative N145.8 billion.

By 2017 financial year, the industry had a cumulative N186.5billion claims paid, translating to N72.5 million life claims and N114 billion as non-life…





Source: Leadership Newspaper